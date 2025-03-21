OTT releases this weekend: Explosive premieres & big thrills!

This weekend is packed with fresh OTT releases across different genres, from high-flying action to dark thrillers and heartwarming comedies. Whether you’re in the mood for an intense war drama, a gripping crime series, or a quirky rom-com, there’s something for everyone. So grab your popcorn and get cozy—here’s what’s new on streaming platforms.

1. Sky Force

Akshay Kumar is back, and this time, he’s taking to the skies! ‘Sky Force’ is an aerial action drama based on real events from the 1965 Indo-Pak War. The film follows Wing Commander Ahuja (played by Kumar) as he leads a daring counterattack after India suffers a devastating ambush.

Advertisement

But the real twist? Squadron Leader Vijaya, played by newcomer Veer Pahariya, vanishes in an intense one-on-one air battle against a superior enemy jet.

Advertisement

With supporting performances from Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, ‘Sky Force’ not only delivers high-octane action but also pays tribute to the courage of the Indian Air Force. Having already raked in a hefty ₹112.75 crore at the box office, it’s now landing on Prime Video as one of the OTT releases. If you missed it in theaters, now’s your chance to buckle up for this adrenaline-pumping war film.

2. Anora

Straight from Cannes to your screen, ‘Anora’ is the kind of film that blends humor, romance, and drama in the most unpredictable way. Directed by Sean Baker (‘The Florida Project’, ‘Red Rocket’), this 2024 Palme d’Or winner tells the story of Anora (Mikey Madison), a New York stripper who unexpectedly finds herself married to the son of a Russian oligarch. What starts as a whirlwind romance soon spirals into chaos as powerful forces try to control her fate.

If you enjoy offbeat love stories with social commentary and a sharp satirical edge, ‘Anora’ is a must-watch. Plus, with performances by a talented ensemble cast, including Mark Eydelshteyn and Yura Borisov, this film offers a rare mix of indie charm and high-stakes drama.

3. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

For fans of gritty crime thrillers, ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ is the latest entry in Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Khakee’ franchise. This time, the action shifts to Kolkata, where a righteous cop, Arjun Maitra (played by Jeet Madnani), finds himself in a deadly showdown against the ruthless crime lord Bagha.

With a corrupt system making his job even harder, Maitra must navigate power struggles, betrayals, and intense gang wars.

With a powerhouse cast including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Chitrangada Singh, the series promises edge-of-the-seat thrills. What makes this even more exciting? It’s Netflix’s first Hindi series to stream simultaneously in Bengali, making it accessible to a wider audience.

4. Revelations

Looking for something dark, mysterious, and completely unpredictable? Mark your calendars for ‘Revelations’, a South Korean thriller from the creators of ‘Hellbound’. This psychological drama follows a pastor who believes he’s on a divine mission to punish criminals, and a detective struggling with visions of her deceased sibling while investigating a missing persons case.

Starring Ryu Jun-yeol and Shin Hyun-been, ‘Revelations’ is expected to dive deep into themes of morality, justice, and faith. Given South Korea’s track record of delivering top-notch thrillers, this one is definitely worth keeping an eye on.

5. Dragon

For Tamil cinema fans, ‘Dragon’ is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that offers a refreshing take on ambition and deception. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu (‘Oh My Kadavule’), the film follows a college student (played by Pradeep Ranganathan) who fakes his way into a high-paying job. But his secret threatens to unravel when he’s forced to clear his academic arrears before he’s exposed.

Featuring a stellar cast that includes Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, ‘Dragon’ promises an entertaining mix of humor, drama, and social satire. It’s still some time away from release, but definitely one to watch out for in 2025.

From Akshay Kumar’s high-flying war drama to an award-winning indie romance and a nail-biting crime thriller, this weekend’s OTT releases lineup is stacked. Whether you’re in the mood for action, comedy, or suspense, there’s plenty to keep you entertained.

So, which one are you watching first? Let us know!