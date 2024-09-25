CTRL trailer out! Ananya Pandey turns to AI to ‘erase’ her infidel boyfriend

Ananya Pandey is on a spree to take over OTT. After ‘Call Me Bae,’ the actress is now gearing up for the release of ‘CTRL.’ Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Ananya leads the screen-life AI thriller that is at once eerie and blood-churning. The film traces the dark side of AI and poses the question- what will happen if AI gains control of our lives, which we willingly give? The makers have dropped the trailer of the upcoming film, ‘CTRL’ taking netizens by storm.

In the film, Ananya plays Nella who is in a loving relationship with her boyfriend Joe (Vihaan Samat). They document the small moments of their lives on social media like every other modern-day couple. However, things take a chaotic turn when he cheats on her. Subsequently, Ananya turns to AI to escape a messy break-up. Frustrated with her life, she signs up on an AI platform called CTRL and relinquishes control of her life and happiness to it. She ends up telling the software that she wants to ‘erase’ her boyfriend. In an unanticipated move, the AI takes her word quite literally and wreaks havoc- before she knows it, Ananya becomes a murder suspect.

With its tantalising trailer, the film seeks to bring out the consequences of depending too much on technology. The film plays on the concept that what will happen if AI becomes capable of meddling in real life. Moreover, it blurs the lines between the virtual and the real life, intermingling the two.

In a statement, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane said, “CTRL has been a totally unique journey for me and the team. It’s told in what we call the screen life format, which is telling a story in an almost voyeuristic way using the tech that we use literally every single day. Our goal has been to create this incredible immersive experience and Netflix as a platform has really helped us in reaching our global audience.”

Moreover, Ananya Pandey also opened up about the film. She said, “My character, Nella, is like any of us. She’s caught up in a world dominated by technology and social media. CTRL explores how we navigate the fine line between our online presence and who we are in real life. Working with Vikram sir and Nikhil sir has been an incredible journey, and I can’t wait for you to watch it on Netflix and uncover the connection between Nella and Allen.”

Meanwhile, ‘CTRL’ will release on Netflix on October 4.