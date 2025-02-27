O Saathi Re: Imtiaz Ali’s new Netflix tale of love and longing

Imtiaz Ali is ready to weave another captivating tale of love and human emotions with his upcoming Netflix series ‘O Saathi Re’.

This project marks a renewed collaboration between the celebrated filmmaker and the streaming platform after the success of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, which starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

The new series features Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. Describing the project, Imtiaz Ali shared that ‘O Saathi Re’ is a modern narrative with a vintage soul, blending the magic of a fairy tale with the chaotic charm of city life.

“Its development journey surprised me at every stage,” Imtiaz remarked. “The story is contemporary yet rooted in timeless emotions. Having Arif direct this stellar cast of Avinash, Aditi, and Arjun has been a rewarding experience. Our growing relationship with Netflix made this venture possible.”

While Imtiaz takes on the roles of creator, writer, and showrunner, his brother Arif Ali will helm the direction. Arif previously worked with Netflix on ‘She’, a crime drama series. The screenplay credit goes to Imtiaz and Amogh Kanaskar, with Mohit Choudhary joining as an executive producer alongside Nidhi Sethia as the creative producer.

Vishal Bajaj and Pratik Nandkumar More from Shoot at Site Productions complete the executive production team.

Produced by Window Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment, ‘O Saathi Re’ promises to explore love and relationships in a way that blends nostalgia with the complexities of contemporary life. Filming will commence by the end of the month.

The series also marks a Netflix homecoming for its lead cast. Aditi Rao Hydari returns after her widely praised performance in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, Avinash Tiwary follows his role in ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’, and Arjun Rampal reprises his collaboration after ‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2.

Tanya Bami, series head at Netflix India, expressed excitement about the project. She said, “Imtiaz Ali’s stories possess a haunting beauty that lingers long after they end. ‘O Saathi Re’ is a fresh, poetic take on love and human dilemmas. It comes to life through an extraordinary cast and creative team.”