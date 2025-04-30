Nimrat Kaur reveals the internal struggle behind her fierce role as Indrani in ‘Kull’

Get ready to dive into a world of palace intrigue, simmering tensions, and fierce loyalties—‘Kull’, the upcoming web series streaming on JioHotstar from May 2, is bringing all the drama you didn’t know you needed. Set in the opulent corridors of Bikaner’s royal palace, this isn’t your average period drama. It’s a slow-burn power play where velvet gloves often hide iron fists. At the centre of this high-stakes saga ‘Kull’ is Rani Indrani Raisinggh, portrayed by Nimrat Kaur.

But don’t expect your usual royal clichés—Indrani isn’t here for flattery or frills. She’s layered, strategic, and quietly fierce. And for Nimrat, taking on this character was anything but straightforward.

“I had a lot of internal dialogue before I decided to take on this part,” Nimrat admitted in a candid chat with ANI. “It’s the kind of role that demands everything from you emotionally and creatively.”

So, what makes Indrani so compelling? She’s the eldest sister in a royal family fractured by ambition, secrets, and a looming battle for the throne. She’s not loud or flashy, but her strength simmers just beneath the surface—making her as unpredictable as she is powerful.

“Indrani hides a storm beneath her calm exterior. Her strength doesn’t come from titles or thrones, but from her resilience and the way she loves and protects those she cares about—even when it breaks her,” Nimrat shared.

The drama unfolds after the sudden and mysterious death of the reigning patriarch. Enter Abhimanyu Raisinggh (played by Amol Parashar), the reluctant young prince thrown into chaos. Alongside him is Ridhi Dogra, adding another layer of intrigue to this tangled web of royal dynamics.

But make no mistake—‘Kull’ belongs to Nimrat Kaur aka Indrani.

Nimrat Kaur described the role as a turning point in her career. While she’s no stranger to playing powerful women—remember ‘The Test Case’?—this character challenged her in new and unexpected ways.

“From where she begins to where she ends, Indrani evolves subtly but profoundly. It’s a transformation I hadn’t explored before,” she explained.

Shot in the stunning Bikaner Palace, the location wasn’t just a pretty backdrop—it added depth to the storytelling.

“This was the first time I stayed at the shoot location itself. The palace corridors, the silence, the grandeur—it all added to the mood of the series. Wearing chiffon sarees and pearls while walking those halls… it truly transported me into her world,” Nimrat said.

Beyond the regal charm, ‘Kull’ reunites Nimrat with producer Ekta Kapoor, a creative partnership that first bloomed with ‘The Test Case’.

“Ekta has always been a risk-taker. She trusted me once with something unconventional, and now again with Indrani. It feels like a homecoming,” Nimrat smiled.

While the series delves into power games and family betrayals, at its emotional core is the bond between siblings. As the eldest sister, Indrani not only has to maintain the legacy but also protect the fragile unity of her family.

“I understood Indrani on a personal level. Being the eldest sibling myself, I relate to that instinctive need to protect, to guide—even if it means keeping some truths hidden. That fierce love and quiet responsibility—it’s deeply human,” Nimrat reflected.

So what pulled Nimrat to the script in the first place? It wasn’t the setting, the costumes, or even the throne—it was the ‘shock factor’.

“There’s something about Indrani’s journey that hits you unexpectedly. It was love at first read. I could instantly imagine watching her as a viewer and being drawn in,” she said.

And it’s not just the script that promises to pack a punch. With Sahil Raza directing and a tightly woven narrative full of suspense, betrayal, and slow-burn tension, ‘Kull’ is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about series of the season.