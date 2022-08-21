New OTT releases to binge watch this week

The OTT platforms are to offer some exciting new contents this week. Let’s have a look to the new releases.

What can be better than enjoying intriguing series on your favourite OTT platforms sitting at the comfort of your homes? For all the series buffs, some exciting contents are being lined up to stream this week on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and others. From ‘The Next 365 Days’ to ‘House of Dragon’, the list is interesting. Let’s check it out.

House of the Dragon

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar Streaming Date: August 22, 2022 Language: English

The ‘Game of Thrones’ fans are all braced up for the prequel of GOT, ‘House of the Dragon’ which takes us 200 years back focusing on the House Targaryen civil war known as the ‘Dance of Dragons’. It is based on the A Song of ice and fire books by George R. R. Martin. The prequel stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint in prominent roles and offers 10 episodes.

Duranga

OTT Platform: Zee5

Streaming Date: August 19, 2022 Language: Hindi

The official adaptation of the Korean drama ‘Flower of Evil’, this series chronicles the love story of Summit and Ira played by Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan, this thriller unfolds in three different timelines ultimately seeking to justice.

She-Hulk- Attorney At Law

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar Streaming Date: August 18, 2022

Language: English

For Marvel fans, it’s a treat to watch the much-awaited “She Hulk- Attorney At Law” that was released this week. It follows Jennifer Walters, a lawyer specializing in cases involving superhumans, who also becomes the green superhero She-Hulk. Tatiana Maslany plays the lead and a lot of exciting turns await.

The Next 365 Days

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming Date: August 19, 2022 Language: English

The Next 365 Days serve as a sequel to 365 Days: This Day and is based on the third novel of a trilogy by Blanka Lipińska. It casts Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Magdalena Lamparska, Rebecca Casiraghi and Michele Morrone. The last film showed Laura being shot but she returns and what awaits next? The sequel gives the answer.