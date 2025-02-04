Netflix India 2025 slate OUT! ‘Nadaaniyan,’ ‘Aap Jaisa Koi,’ ‘Jewel Thief’ and more

Netflix is leaving no stone unturned to promise a thrilling 2025 with a plethora of titles lined up. After Netflix US revealed the 2025 slate, Netflix India dropped the titles from the subcontinent that are going to hit the platform this year. For 2025, Netflix is mounting the big bucks on Indian content with over 30 titles finalized. Viewers will get to catch Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting debut as well as Aaryan Khan’s directorial debut this year.

The year promises a range of tantalizing films including ‘Jewel Thief,’ ‘Aap Jaisa Koi,’ and ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ among others. Returning series include the new chapters of ‘Kohraa’ and ‘Delhi Crime’ among others. Coming to the new series, one of the most anticipated projects is ‘The Royals.’ Other awaited titles include ‘Glory,’ and ‘Dabba Cartel’ among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



The Ba***ds of Bollywood

“The Ba***ds of Bollywood” marks the debut of Aaryan Khan as a director. It will focus on an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the glamourous and uncertain tinsel town. During the announcement event, SRK was present to support his son and wish him luck. He said, “It is my prayer that even if they get 50 per cent of the love that I have received, then it will be a lot for them.” Gauri Khan is backing the title under the banner of Red Chilies Entertainment.

Nadaaniyan

The awaited acting debut of young nawab, Ibrahim Ali Khan is here. The new actor in town is making his debut in Karan Johar’s ‘Nadaaniyan’ opposite Khushi Kapoor. The upcoming film is going to be a romantic drama helmed by Shauna Gautam. During the launch event, Karan Johar was all praises as he announced the film. The filmmaker said that the film will introduce audiences to a “new face of romance.”

He said, “I have come to present the new face of romance. If you want to see true chemistry, you will get that in the picture. They are truly smashing together. When I saw it, I really felt that FOMO of being young again. Such a young, fun, high-spirited, high-energy film and this new age romance, you will get that in this film.”

Jewel Thief

Following the announcement, this one has become one of the most-anticipated titles. ‘Jewel Thief’ will feature ace stars Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Alhawat in a high-stakes heist drama. Following his injury, Saif made a killer public appearance to announce the project. He said, “It feels very nice to be standing here in front of you. And it feels very nice to be here. I’m very excited about this movie. Siddharth and I have been talking about this film for a long time, and I’ve always wanted to do a heist film and a film like this, I couldn’t have asked for a better co-star.”

Also Read: Netflix 2025 slate out! ‘Squid Game’ S3, ‘Stanger Things’ S5 and ‘Wednesday’ S2 confirmed

Aap Jaisa Koi

Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment is giving us another love story. Contrary to ‘Nadanniyan’s young love, this one will feature a mature plot. The film is going to star Bollywood’s one of the OG heartthrobs Maddy, aka R Madhavan and ‘Dangal’ fame Fatima Sana Shaikh. ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ director Vivek Soni will helm the title.

Meanwhile, other notable films that are going to release include ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ starring Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam. The title is releasing on February 14. The film slate also includes ‘Test’ starring Nayanthara, Sidharth and Madhavan. Fans will also catch ‘Toaster,’ the debut production venture of Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa.