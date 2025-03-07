Netflix cancels ‘The Recruit’ — Here are other fan-favorite shows cut short

etflix has canceled its spy drama ‘The Recruit’ after two seasons, leaving the fans disillusioned. The cancellation is less than six weeks after the release of the second season in late January, although the show had a good critical response.

The news initially broke when Colton Dunn, the actor who portrayed Lester Kitchens in the show, posted it on social media. Netflix later confirmed that the show would not be renewed for another season, citing low viewership figures.

Developed by Alexi Hawley and featuring Noah Centineo, ‘The Recruit’ was a new spin on the spy drama, combining action, comedy, and high-stakes suspense. The series was able to secure a 92% critic score and a 77% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making its sudden cancellation all the more surprising.

Netflix’s cancellation of ‘The Recruit’ is not the first of its kind. The streaming giant has canceled many popular shows in the past, much to the dismay of fans. Here’s a glance at some other Netflix shows that suffered a similar fate.

Other popular Netflix cancellations before ‘The Recruit’

1. Sense8 (2015-2018)

The sci-fi drama ‘Sense8’ was a devoted global fan favorite, but Netflix cut it short after only two seasons. The axing incensed fans, and they took to social media to post petitions and renewal calls. Netflix relented to the protests and gave the show a two-hour finale special, which screened in 2018 to deliver closure.

2. The OA (2016-2019)

Netflix’s supernatural drama ‘The OA’ was cancelled after two seasons, even though it had a cult following. The sudden cancellation left fans with unanswered questions, and they came out in support of the SaveTheOA campaign. Some went so far as organizing a hunger strike outside Netflix’s headquarters. Creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij were disappointed but grateful to fans.

3. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (2019-2020)

A spin-off of Jim Henson’s 1982 classic ‘The Dark Crystal’, this beautifully crafted series was acclaimed by critics and won an Emmy. But even though it was a hit, Netflix dropped it after only one season. The move came as a surprise to fans who were expecting an extension of the grand fantasy saga.

4. The Midnight Club (2022)

Developed by horror genius Mike Flanagan, ‘The Midnight Club’ was a series based on Christopher Pike’s books. Even though it was initially designed to be a multi-season show, Netflix canceled it after one season. Flanagan went on to share plot information for the planned future seasons, leaving everyone wondering what might have been.

5. Warrior Nun (2020-2022)

The cancellation of ‘Warrior Nun’ prompted furious backlash, especially from LGBTQ+ viewers who felt that it was one part of a bigger trend of cancelling female queer-led storylines. The campaign to bring back the show gained traction, with petitions and social media campaigns urging its return. Although Netflix did not change its mind, the outcry proved the popularity of the show’s departure from the fans.

Why does Netflix cancel popular shows?

Netflix has a habit of canceling shows prematurely, even when critically acclaimed. Why? Ratings and cost-effectiveness. Unlike their traditional television network counterparts, who have the financial backing of advertisement revenue, Netflix is based on subscription. If a show isn’t bringing in enough sustained interest, it’s often not worth continuing to spend money on.

But fan campaigns have worked in isolated instances, as with ‘Sense8’s’ finale special. Although Netflix hasn’t brought back most of its canceled shows, growing audience pressure for decent endings might sway future choices.

The future of streaming and content decisions

With growing competition in the streaming sector, players such as Netflix are more particular about what gets renewed. The sad truth is that this implies even beloved series can get axed if they don’t reach viewership milestones.

For the time being, viewers of ‘The Recruit’ can go back and watch both seasons on Netflix, but the journey of the show is over. As history has taught us, the world of streaming is volatile, and no show—no matter how well-liked—is ever really secure.