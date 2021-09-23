Netflix acquires rights to Roald Dahl’s books

Streaming giant Netflix has got the golden ticket as it has acquired the rights to the books of the iconic writer of children’s fiction, Roald Dahl

The deal means the streaming giant will own creations like ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and ‘The BFG’, reports bbc.com.

Netflix will control what happens to them in publishing as well as TV and film – and receive the royalties.

It will also create numerous spin-off games, stage shows and other live experiences.

The takeover means The Roald Dahl Story Company, which is run by the late author’s grandson Luke Kelly and was previously owned by the family and other employees, will now become a division of Netflix.

In a joint statement, Kelly and Netflix boss Ted Sarandos said they were “joining forces to bring some of the world’s most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways”.

The move builds on a deal between the streaming giant and the estate in 2018, allowing it to make animated series based on his books.

Under that agreement, Oscar winner Taika Waititi is currently working on a series based on the world of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, while Sony and Working Title are making an adaptation of ‘Matilda The Musical’.

Nineteen TV shows, films, stage shows and live experiences are already in the works.

“These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture – the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more,” Kelly and Sarandos said.

Netflix made the announcement by revealing its name on a golden ticket hidden inside a Willy Wonka chocolate bar wrapper.

The back of the ticket had the words “There is no knowing what we shall see” – a line from ‘James and the Giant Peach’.

“As we bring these timeless tales to more audiences in new formats, we’re committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into the mix,” Kelly and Sarandos added.

Dahl throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s became known for best-selling children’s books – many of which were later turned into films.

He died at the age of 74 in 1990, and has sold 300 million books around the world, printed in 65 languages.

The Dahl catalogue also includes the likes of ‘Fantastic Mr Fox’, ‘James and the Giant Peach’, ‘The Witches and The Twits’.