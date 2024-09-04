Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur praise each other amid ‘IC 814’ controversy

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah recently opened up about his experience working alongside Pankaj Kapur in the upcoming series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’.

During a press event in Mumbai, Naseeruddin Shah expressed his admiration for Pankaj Kapur’s acting prowess, describing him as an “unpredictable” actor who thoroughly prepares for his roles. Shah likened their collaboration to a tennis match, where one both envies and respects the other’s game. “Working with Pankaj is always a joy because you never know what he’ll bring to the scene, but you can be sure he’s done his homework. It pushes me to be just as prepared,” Shah remarked.

Pankaj Kapur, in turn, reciprocated the praise from Naseeruddin Shah. He shared how much he values Shah’s feedback and how it motivates him to constantly improve his craft. “When you’re working with someone you deeply admire, like Naseeruddin Shah, there’s always a sixth sense at play. I’m constantly learning from him, observing what he’s doing and trying to absorb as much as I can. His words mean a lot to me, and I’ll treasure them for the rest of my career,” Kapur said.

Advertisement

Kapur also shed light on his decision to join the project, which is based on the real-life hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814 in 1999. He was particularly impressed by the 200-page script, calling it a “taut screenplay” and “well-written.” This convinced him to be part of the series, which also features notable actors like Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy, Patralekhaa, and Dia Mirza, and is directed by Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Shrivastava.

Reflecting on his collaboration with director Anubhav Sinha, Kapur revealed a special fondness for the filmmaker. “I have a kind of soft corner for Anubhav. When I learned who my co-actors would be, it became clear that this was going to be a special project,” he shared.

However, the release of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ has not been without controversy. The series, streaming on Netflix, has sparked debate on social media, particularly over the names used for the hijackers. Initially, the series featured code names for the hijackers, which some viewers found misleading. Following the uproar, Netflix updated the opening disclaimer to clarify the real and code names of the hijackers, aiming to offer a more accurate representation of the events.

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, addressed the issue, stating, “For audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking, we’ve updated the disclaimer to include both the real and code names of the hijackers. The code names reflect those used during the actual event. We are committed to telling authentic stories and representing them accurately.”

The controversy escalated when a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court by Surjit Singh Yadav, Chief of Hindu Sena. The petition alleges that the series distorts the identities of the terrorists involved in the hijacking by assigning them Hindu names like “Bhola” and “Shankar,” which are associated with Lord Shiva. Yadav’s petition claims this misrepresentation could lead to a distorted historical record of the event.

BJP leader Amit Malviya also voiced his concerns, accusing director Anubhav Sinha of legitimizing the hijackers’ criminal actions by giving them non-Muslim names. “The hijackers of IC-814 were terrorists who used aliases to conceal their Muslim identities. By using non-Muslim names in the series, Sinha has misrepresented the facts. Decades from now, people might wrongly believe that Hindus were responsible for the hijacking,” Malviya stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, another BJP leader, expressed his satisfaction that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had taken note of the issue. “I vividly remember the IC-814 hijacking and the role of Pakistan’s ISI-backed terrorists. It’s crucial that this event is portrayed accurately, and I’m glad the government is addressing these concerns,” Chandrasekhar said.

‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ is a six-episode series that revisits the harrowing events of December 24, 1999, when an Indian Airlines flight was hijacked shortly after taking off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport. The series aims to bring this dramatic chapter of history to life, featuring some of the industry’s most respected actors in a tense and gripping retelling.