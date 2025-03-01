‘Nadaaniyan’ trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor strike a romance deal

Following Karan Johan’s announcement of the launch of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Netflix has dropped the trailer. The young Nawab is going to make his debut opposite Khushi Kapoor in a romantic film titled, ‘Nadaaniyan.’ However, there is more to the film than just a college romance. Ibrahim’s first acting stint is to play a boyfriend-for-hire.

The trailer opens with the introduction of Arjun Mehta, an ambitious middle-class boy who seeks to become a model student and secure a job. His path crosses with Pia Jaisingh for who love trumps ambition. As the two seem to come close, it is revealed that Pia hired Arjun to pose as her romantic partner and she pays him 25,000 per week. Matters of the heart get complicated and a web of emotional turmoil embroils young Arjun and Pia. ‘Nadaaniyaan’ will delve into love, ambition, family, and emotional chaos.

Looking at the experience of directing her debut film, Shauna Gautam talks about the film. “Directing Nadaaniyan has been an incredibly special journey for me, especially as my first film. This story is close to my heart, capturing the innocence and often surprising nature of first love. Collaborating with Karan sir and Dharmatic Entertainment has been a dream, and their support has been invaluable in bringing this vision to life. Working with such an amazing cast, particularly Ibrahim in his debut role, has been an absolute joy.”

‘Nadaaniyan’ also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. Moreover, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra are backing the film under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner.

The film will hit the platform on March 7, 2025.