Mirzapur 3: Raga’s rap track ‘Gandi Bimari’ unveiled

The hype for the third season of “Mirzapur” is skyrocketing, and the creators are making sure no one misses it. On Sunday, the rap track “Gandi Bimari” by Raga was released, setting the tone for the upcoming season.

Raga, also known as Ravi Mishra, not only performed but also wrote and composed the track with Anshuman Lehri, aka Wamp. The song, heavy on beats and rich in lyrical content, delves into the themes of power and control, capturing the essence of the series and the protagonist Guddu Pandit’s journey to dominance.

Recently, the much-anticipated trailer for “Mirzapur” Season 3 premiered in Mumbai. At the launch, producer Farhan Akhtar humorously recounted how he’s constantly asked about the release dates of “Don 3” and “Mirzapur.” He credited the show’s success to its talented cast, the writing team, and Prime Video. “Mirzapur has a special place in the hearts of viewers worldwide,” he said. “Wherever I go, people ask me about ‘Don 3’ and ‘Mirzapur 3.’ I’m happy that it’s finally happening.”

Director and executive producer Gurmmeet Singh teased what fans can expect from the new season. “The first two seasons redefined the crime thriller genre in India’s streaming space. With Season 3, we aim to elevate the narrative, exploring new dimensions and character arcs. The stakes are higher, and the canvas is bigger. After a three-and-a-half-year break, we’re just as excited as the fans for the global premiere on Prime Video,” Singh said.

Reflecting on the journey, actor Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit, reminisced about the challenges of reprising his role. “I’ve worked hard to capture the essence of Guddu, a young boy shaped by his corrupt surroundings. Despite the chaos, he retains his innocence. This role has taken a lot out of me, and I cherish every moment of it,” he shared. Fazal emphasized the complexity of his character, molded by societal circumstances into a figure of strength and madness.

Preparing for Guddu’s role involved deep empathy and understanding. “To portray Guddu, I had to see the world from his perspective without judgment. This was my biggest challenge, to observe and portray his experiences authentically,” he explained.

“Mirzapur” Season 1 premiered in 2018, followed by Season 2 in 2020. The eagerly awaited third season is ready to premiere on Prime Video on July 5. Fans are eagerly counting down the days to dive back into the gritty world of “Mirzapur.”