Mahesh Babu in Mufasa: Disney’s Telugu trailer OUT!

In an exciting development for Telugu cinema fans, Disney has announced that superstar Mahesh Babu will be voicing Mufasa in the highly anticipated family film, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’. This fresh take on the beloved classic promises to bring a new dimension to the iconic character through Mahesh Babu’s stellar performance.

The Telugu trailer for the film is just out, showcasing the visually captivating animation that Disney is popular for. Alongside Mahesh Babu, the trailer features Brahmanandam returning as Pumbaa and Ali as Timon, adding a familiar touch for Telugu audiences.

You can catch a glimpse of this engaging trailer here:

Scheduled for release in India on December 20, 2024, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. This multilingual approach underscores Disney’s commitment to making their stories accessible and enjoyable to diverse audiences.

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios at Disney Star, highlighted the importance of this localization effort. “Our goal is to offer a richer, more engaging experience by presenting these beloved stories in various languages,” Duggal explained. He also expressed excitement about Mahesh Babu’s involvement, noting, “Mufasa has been an inspiring figure for many. And we are thrilled to have Mahesh Babu bring his voice to this iconic role in the Telugu version.”

Directed by Barry Jenkins, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ blends cutting-edge live-action with photorealistic CGI to create a visually stunning experience. The film explores the origins of Mufasa, tracing his journey from an orphaned cub to king of the Pride Lands. It also delves into the backstory of Taka, Mufasa’s brother, and their adventures with a diverse group of characters.