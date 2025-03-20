Keir Starmer backs Netflix drama ‘Adolescence’ as a wake-up call on online violence

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is making it clear: online misogyny and youth violence are problems we can’t ignore. His latest show of support? Netflix’s hard-hitting drama ‘Adolescence’, a series that’s getting people talking—and for all the right reasons.

Starring powerhouse actor Stephen Graham and co-written by acclaimed screenwriter Jack Thorne, ‘Adolescence’ dives deep into the dark reality of how online subcultures, particularly incel culture, influence young minds. The story follows a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a teenage girl at his school, peeling back the layers of social media’s impact on impressionable youth.

And it’s not just critics who are hooked—’Adolescence’ has skyrocketed to the top of Netflix’s global charts, proving that audiences are ready for this conversation.

During Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), Labour MP Anneliese Midgley put Starmer on the spot, asking if he’d support calls for the show to be screened in schools and even Parliament. His response? A full-throated endorsement.

“At home, we are watching ‘Adolescence’,” Starmer shared, referencing his own teenage children. “This violence carried out by young men, influenced by what they see online, is a real problem. It’s abhorrent, and we have to tackle it.”

His remarks struck a chord with many, highlighting the urgency of addressing online harms.

With the drama making waves, a group of around 25 Labour MPs has formed an informal alliance to push for tougher online safety laws. Their goal? To hold social media giants accountable for the harmful content that’s reaching young users.

Meanwhile, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy confirmed that while there’s no plan to ban smartphones for under-16s, the government is pressing forward with the Online Safety Act. This legislation aims to crack down on tech companies and force them to take real responsibility for young users’ safety.

But not everyone thinks that’s enough. Some MPs are calling for even stricter rules, including raising the minimum social media age from 13 to 16—a proposal that, unfortunately, lost steam due to lack of government backing.

Labour MP Johnathan Brash is among those pushing for ‘Adolescence’ to be shown in schools. After watching the show, he was so shaken that he immediately hugged his son. “It’s powerful and distressing,” he said, advocating for select scenes to be included in primary school discussions about social media dangers.

Co-writer Jack Thorne has also weighed in, openly criticizing the government’s slow approach to tackling online threats. He believes the time for gentle nudges is over—decisive action is needed now.