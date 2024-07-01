Junaid Khan reflects on portraying Karsandas Mulji in ‘Maharaj’

Junaid Khan has been earning acclaim for his performance in his debut film ‘Maharaj,’ which dives into the historic 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, showcasing the life of social reformer Karsandas Mulji. In a recent interview, Junaid shared what drew him to this powerful character.

“Maharaj” explores one of India’s landmark legal battles while spotlighting Mulji’s efforts for social change. Junaid Khan, during a conversation with ANI, expressed his admiration for Mulji, saying, “He was a real person who, even in 1862, was addressing issues that remain relevant today. It was incredible to see someone with such profound understanding back then.”

Junaid’s journey into acting started with theater in 2017, eventually leading to auditions for films. He recalled, “After one of my auditions, Siddharth sir and Aditya Chopra sir noticed me. When I heard the story of ‘Maharaj,’ I was immediately captivated and agreed to take on the role.”

Director Siddharth P Malhotra also shared his perspective on the film’s creation. “I was moved by Junaid’s portrayal in a Gujarati play a few years ago. It was about a journalist who stood up for women’s rights and other important issues. I felt this was a story that needed to be told, a tale of an unsung hero.”

The path to the film’s release was not without its challenges. Malhotra recounted, “We faced a lot of emotional ups and downs. There was a temporary stay on the film’s release by the Gujarat High Court, which was tough. But seeing the film finally release and receive positive feedback has been rewarding.”

The movie’s production journey saw many hurdles, but the support from Junaid’s family and the film crew kept the morale high. “I cried a lot during the delays, but the support from my family and seeing the audience appreciate our work made it all worth it,” Malhotra said.

‘Maharaj,’ directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) Entertainment, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with a special appearance by Sharvari. The film had a brief legal challenge but ultimately overcame it, with YRF expressing gratitude to the judiciary for allowing its release.

YRF highlighted its commitment to celebrating India’s rich culture and heritage in an official statement, asserting, “We are grateful for the release of ‘Maharaj,’ a film that honors one of India’s key social reformers. Yash Raj Films has always been about championing our country’s stories and people.”

‘Maharaj’ is now available for streaming on Netflix, inviting viewers to witness the inspiring story of Karsandas Mulji.