‘Ishq in the Air’ trailer shows Shantanu Maheshwari’s romantic adventure

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari is gearing up to enchant audiences with his latest venture, the romantic series ‘Ishq In The Air’. Joining him in this heartfelt journey is actress Medha Rana.

The story revolves around Naman, portrayed by Maheshwari, a talented photographer from Indore. Despite his creative pursuits, Naman is deeply embedded in his family’s thriving Namkeen business. His life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Kavya, played by Rana, a vibrant and independent hair stylist from Mumbai. Their chance meeting at an airport sparks an intriguing romance, setting the stage for a tale of love that bridges their contrasting worlds.

The trailer paints a vivid picture of their evolving relationship, showcasing the excitement and challenges that come with melding two distinct lives.

Advertisement

As Naman and Kavya navigate their newfound connection, viewers will get to see their journey of love and self-discovery. Will their diverse backgrounds prove to be an obstacle, or will they find common ground in their growing affection?

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, expressed his enthusiasm for the series. “We are thrilled to expand our collection of beloved romantic content with ‘Ishq In The Air’. This series brings to life the charming romance between Naman and Kavya, ignited by a serendipitous airport encounter. Their chemistry is sure to captivate our audience, and we’re eager to share this delightful love story with our viewers,” Dusad said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari)

Shantanu Maheshwari also shared his excitement about the project. “Returning with another romance on Amazon MX Player feels fantastic. ‘Ishq In The Air’ is a story of two people from different backgrounds coming together. As they embark on their romantic journey, they will face the highs and lows of life and learn what true connection means. We’ve poured a lot of love into this show and hope it resonates with our audience,” Maheshwari said.

Medha Rana, who plays the role of Kavya Mehra, reflected on her experience working on the series. “’Ishq In The Air’ is a throwback to classic romance stories. Working on this project has been both enjoyable and rewarding. It’s a reminder that love doesn’t follow a perfect formula; it’s about believing in the magic and making the most of what you have. I hope viewers will connect with the show as much as we did while making it,” Rana commented.

‘Ishq In The Air’ will premiere on Amazon MX Player on September 20, and anticipation is building for this enchanting new addition to the streaming platform’s lineup.