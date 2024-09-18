Karan Johar to host the Indian adaptation of the hit reality show ‘The Traitors’

IDTV and RTL’s BAFTA and Emmy-winning reality show ‘The Traitors’ to get an Indian adaptation. Bankrolled by BBC Studios India Production, the series is brought by Amazon Prime Video and All3Media International. For the Indian variant of the blockbuster show, the makers have roped in Karan Johar to host. ‘The Traitors’ will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles.

The format of the show is similar to the hit party game ‘Mafia.’ In ‘The Traitors,’ 20 contestants are put in a royal palace to compete for a cash prize. They face a set of physical and psychological challenges. Making the game interesting, some players essay the clandestine role of “traitors” who must eliminate the “innocents” without being discovered. On the other hand, the innocents need to identify the traitors selected by the host and banish them to claim the prize. If the innocents eliminate all the traitors, they share the prize money, but if a traitor makes it to the end, they steal the money.

Also Read: ‘Stree 2’ creates history! Outruns ‘Jawan’ to become the biggest Hindi film

Advertisement

Reportedly, the blockbuster show has been adapted in over 20 countries since its 2021 debut in the Netherlands. As of now, there are around 30 versions of ‘The Traitors’ commissioned worldwide. Announcing the news, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram, teasing the high-stakes show. Sharing the announcement poster, he wrote, “It’s so treacherous, you’ll sleep with one eye open! #TheTraitorsOnPrime, now filming for @primevideoin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



As reported by Variety, Nikhil Madhok, head of originals at Prime Video, India, talked about the upcoming show. “In our journey of introducing highly compelling and bingeable unscripted content, ‘The Traitors’ marks a significant milestone for Prime Video. It is a unique reality format that has enthralled a global audience in various regions and languages. An exciting show like this requires an equally exciting host. We are thrilled to have Karan Johar host and commandeer the show. Who better than him to amp up the drama and entertainment.”

Additionally, Karan Johar also expressed his excitement and admiration for the show. He said, “Having watched the U.K. and U.S. versions, I have become an avid fan of the format and am in awe of Claudia Winkleman and Alan Cumming, who are so marvellous in the way they host their respective shows with poise yet suspenseful theatrics that leave you at the edge of your seat. Building on the very successful relationship with Prime Video, I am thrilled to take on the mantle as the host for the Indian adaptation of the show. And the 20 players on the show are in for an unforgettable and unpredictable journey, especially with me operating in the shadows.”