‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ trailer: Varun and Samantha tease high-octane spy thriller

The highly anticipated trailer of the Indian chapter of the globally successful spy-thriller, ‘Citadel’ is finally out! Titled ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny,’ the action-packed thriller led by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan with Raj and DK at the helm. Executively produced by Russo Brothers, the upcoming series is the spin-off to Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s American original ‘Citadel.’

Released on October 15, the trailer of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ introduces Bunny (Varun Dhawan) as a stunt artist. On the other hand, Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) is a struggling actress. While they are in a relationship, Varun recruits Samantha to join his agency that “fights so that there’s peace.” Setting a thrilling and simulating plot in motion, the duo look fearless as they fight alongside each other. Elevating the plot, Kay Kay Menon enters with a device that can track anyone. However, the downside is that chaos will ensue if it falls into the wrong hands.

Soon, tensions brew between Varun and Samantha as she disagrees with his decision and decides to part ways. Now, they are fighting each other, pointing guns towards each other. Years later, Samantha turns into the protector and the destroyer with Varun on her side, to protect their young daughter, Nadia. Notably, Priyanka Chopra’s name in the ‘mothership’ series is also Nadia. This hints that Samantha’s daughter may grow up to become the ace spy Nadia Sinh we all know.

Set against the 90s, the trailer exudes a retro vibe and ‘Aaj Hi Ki Raat’ from Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don’ bolsters the thrill quotient. With the sound of revving cars, guns, and knives taking over the trailer, the upcoming show promises to be a pulse-pounding actioner. With an ensemble cast and an ace team behind the camera, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ offers a compelling and gripping narrative.

The World of ‘Citadel’ found its inception with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s 2023 eponymous series which became Prime Video’s second most-watched original series outside the U.S. and fourth most-watched show worldwide, just after 24 days of release. ‘Citadel’ and its subsequent original spy thriller series is being created across the globe. This allows the makers to elevate the story of the spy agency- Citadel and its nemesis syndicate, Manticore. Each original series from the Citadel Universe stars local talent. Additionally, it is created, produced and filmed in the region. This results in unique shows rooted in the cultural identities of the respective countries of origin.

With the American original serving as the leading title, the makers are developing originals based in India, Italy, Spain, and Mexico. Ahead of the Indian chapter, the Italian original, ‘Citadel: Diana’ released on Amazon Prime Video on October 9. Meanwhile, the Raj and DK helmed series premieres on November 7. Additionally, Priyanka Chopra has already started filming for the second season of ‘Citadel.’