Gamerlog: Darsheel Safary steps into the e-sports arena in new drama

Remember the wide-eyed Ishaan from ‘Taare Zameen Par’? Well, Darsheel Safary is all grown up and ready to dominate an entirely different kind of battlefield, the digital kind. The actor returns in a fresh avatar with ‘Gamerlog’, a new web series diving headfirst into the chaotic, competitive, and often emotional world of Indian e-sports.

Directed by Arya Deo and backed by producers Abhinay Deo and Neeta Shah, ‘Gamerlog’ captures the emotional and social dynamics of young dreamers navigating one of India’s fastest-growing industries: online gaming.

The trailer, recently dropped by Amazon MX Player, gives us a glimpse of a world where pixels meet passion. Darsheel plays Raghu, aka “Maverick,” a reserved yet highly talented gamer from a small town.

He leaves behind a life of quiet discontent and disapproving parents to chase his dream in Mumbai, the epicenter of India’s e-sports revolution.

Once in the city, Raghu finds his tribe: Team Gamerlog. They’re a mismatched bunch — led by the sharp and no-nonsense Joanna (played by Anjali Sivaraman), with teammates Lalit, Jaggi, Saurabh, and Mahesh each bringing their quirks and baggage.

The team bonds over strategies, setbacks, and shared ambitions. All work towards the ultimate goal: winning the prestigious “Tournament of Champions,” India’s biggest e-sports showdown.

But it’s not all gaming and glory. The show promises plenty of human drama too. Think friendships tested under pressure, unspoken rivalries, unexpected romantic sparks, and the kind of behind-the-scenes emotional turbulence that mirrors real-life coming-of-age journeys.

Speaking about his role, Darsheel said, “’Gamerlog’ is a world I could instantly relate to. While it’s rooted in gaming, it captures the emotional highs and lows young people experience. It’s fun and relatable, not just for gamers but for families too.”