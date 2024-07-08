Darsheel Safary’s audition video for ‘Taare Zameen Par’ goes viral

A video of actor Darsheel Safary from the 2007 film “Taare Zameen Par” is going viral on social media. The film was directed and produced by Aamir Khan. The film highlighted the problems faced by children suffering from dyslexia.

On Sunday, Aamir Khan Productions shared a video of Darsheel on X, where he can be seen giving his first audition for the lead role of Ishaan.

Aamir recalls in the video how he was impressed by Darsheel’s first performance.In the video, he can be heard saying, “I remember the day when I saw Darsheel’s test for the role. As soon as I saw the first shot of Darsheel, and even before he said a dialogue, just by looking at his face and expressions, I was like, ‘This is the boy, he is Ishaan.’” The video then shows a montage of Darsheel’s many scenes from the heartwarming movie.

“Taare Zameen Par” was released on December 21, 2007. It was the first movie directed by Aamir Khan. The film, also stars Tanay Chheda, Vipin Sharma, and Tisca Chopra in important roles. Aamir played the role of a teacher in the film who helped Ishaan explore his potential. The movie was a commercial success as it garnered Rs 98 crore, Rs 86 crore more than its budget.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is also working on his upcoming film “ Sitaare Zameen Par”. The story of the film is said to be based on Paralympic Games but the makers are yet to officially reveal the film’s cast and other details. The film will mark Aamir’s acting comeback after the 2022 film “Laal Singh Chaddha”. It is also produced by Aamir Khan’s production house.

Other than “Taare Zameen Par”, Darsheel Safary has also worked on other projects like Disney India’s superhero film “Zokkomon” (2011), Deepa Mehta’s Midnight’s Children (2012), and Hindi sports drama film, “Hukus Bukus”(2023).