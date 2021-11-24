Emily Arlook, Andrew Schulz join Jonah Hill for Kenya Barris’ Netflix comedy

Emily Arlook, Bryan Greenberg, Andrew Schulz, and Jordan Firstman have joined Kenya Barris’ untitled comedy feature on Netflix.

As stated by The Hollywood Reporter, Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny would star in the feature. The feature hasn’t been named yet and is now under production. Hill and Barris Have co-written the script of this feature said to be a razor-sharp exploration of modern love and family culture and how relationships are affected and shaped by clashing cultures, expectations of society, and differences between generations.

Hill and Long would be in the middle, as a couple trying to navigate through the issues, while Murphy, Louis-Dreyfus, and Duchovny are parents with uncountable sets of expectations. Arlook would play a woman with whom Hill goes on a blind date.

Greenberg would play one of the best friends of Hill, a man who without a clue is offensive and a big-time partier. Schulz and Firstman are playing as cousins of Hill.

Barris is the one producing the project via his Khalabo Ink Sociert banner, whilst Hill is the one producing via his Strong Baby Shingle. Another person producing is Kevin Misher of Misher Films.

The film reunites Arlook with Barris, who had cast her to star opposite Yara Shahidi for four seasons in the spinoff of his show, ‘Black-ish’, called ‘Grown-ish’. Greenberg has got ‘The Mindy Project’ and ‘How to Make It in America’ amongst his credits.

Schulz, who has appeared in Amazon’s ‘Sneaky Pete’ Is best known for his stand-up comedy. Firstman, a comedian will also be seen in ‘Ms. Marvel’, a show about a famous comic book character from Marvel studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

