Renuka Shahane questions saas-bahu fixation on TV: Where are real women’s stories?

Renuka Shahane, the much-loved actress from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’, has shared her deep disappointment with the current state of Indian television, calling out the endless cycle of repetitive and regressive storylines—especially the ones that keep pitting mothers-in-law against daughters-in-law.

In a recent chat with IANS, Shahane didn’t hold back when asked if she still gets television offers. She admitted that the offers keep coming her way, but most of them are stuck in the same outdated formula.

“Television today is full of daily soaps that are not only time-consuming but often show women in a backward, stereotypical light,” she explained.

The actress, who also juggles writing and directing, said she finds it impossible to balance such monotonous roles with her creative pursuits and personal life.

“Even when the show markets as being about ‘strong women’ or ‘modern themes,’ it’s usually the same tired story underneath,” she pointed out.

What really seems to irk Shahane is how most television producers still lean heavily on the typical saas-bahu (mother-in-law vs. daughter-in-law) conflict. She revealed that many of the roles offered to her involve playing a mother-in-law at odds with her daughter-in-law.

“The moment I hear that, I don’t even want to listen to the rest. I just say, let’s move on. There’s so much more to explore,” she said.

According to Renuka Shahane, this narrow portrayal of women doesn’t reflect the diverse, dynamic lives women are living today.

“Women are doing incredible things in the real world, but sadly, our television shows rarely mirror that. It’s disappointing because there was a time when TV was a powerful platform for driving social change. It used to be progressive. Now, I feel like that torch has passed on to films, web series, and short films,” she added.

Interestingly, Shahane is herself contributing to this new wave of meaningful storytelling. Her upcoming Marathi animated short film ‘Loop Line’ is ready for screening at the 2025 New York Indian Film Festival on June 21.

The film shines a light on the emotional neglect and silent struggles faced by many Indian housewives trapped in rigid, patriarchal family setups.