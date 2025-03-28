‘Ground Zero’ teaser: Emraan Hashmi takes on terror in a thrilling mission!

Emraan Hashmi is back, and this time, he’s donning a look fiercer than ever! The actor just revealed a gripping new poster and teaser from his upcoming thriller ‘Ground Zero’, setting the internet abuzz with excitement.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, ‘Ground Zero’ brings to life one of the Border Security Force’s (BSF) most daring operations of the last 50 years. Hashmi steps into the shoes of BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, who led a crucial two-year investigation into a national security threat.

Though details about the film remain under wraps, one thing is clear—this one’s going to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller!

The teaser gives us a glimpse of the intensity that awaits. It kicks off with the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed issuing a chilling warning to the Indian Prime Minister, claiming the “freedom of Kashmir.” What follows is a devastating attack that leaves 70 Indian soldiers gunned down. Enter Emraan Hashmi’s Dubey—an officer on a relentless mission to take down the enemy.

Catch the ‘Ground Zero’ teaser here:

And here’s the real kicker: Dubey isn’t just a fictional hero. He’s based on a real-life warrior who spearheaded the operation that eliminated terrorist mastermind Ghazi Baba in 2003. For his bravery, Dubey was awarded the Kirti Chakra by President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in 2005.

The film is backed by powerhouses Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, with co-producers Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C. Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, and Talisman Films, among others.

Mark your calendars—’Ground Zero’ is all set to hit theaters on April 25, 2025.

If you thought ‘Ground Zero’ was all Emraan had in store, think again! The actor is also bringing back one of his most iconic roles in ‘Awarapan 2’. Fans of the 2007 cult action film have been waiting for years, and now the wait is almost over.