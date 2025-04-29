‘Criminal Justice’ season 4 drops on THIS date: Pankaj Tripathi returns as Madhav Mishra

The courtroom is heating up again, and everyone’s favorite defense lawyer is back in action. Pankaj Tripathi is all set to reprise his role as the quirky yet razor-sharp advocate Madhav Mishra in the much-anticipated season 4 of ‘Criminal Justice’.

Mark your calendars: the legal drama returns to JioCinema (formerly Hotstar) on May 22, 2025.

The latest teaser of ‘Criminal Justice’ season 4, which dropped earlier this week, hints at another emotionally-charged case—this time involving a scandalous love story that ends in a murder.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub appears to be at the center of the chaos, possibly playing the accused.

Tension, mystery, and Mishra’s unique courtroom charm—it’s all coming back.

This season sees a fresh mix of talent joining the fray. Alongside Tripathi and Zeeshan Ayyub, the show features Surveen Chawla, Mita Vashisht, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Khushboo Atre, and Barkha Singh.

Speaking about slipping back into the role of Madhav Mishra, Tripathi shared that the show feels deeply personal to him.

“Coming back to ‘Criminal Justice’ feels like meeting an old friend who keeps surprising you,” he said in a statement. “Madhav Mishra isn’t just a character anymore—he’s someone I’ve grown with. There’s warmth and honesty in him that people connect with, and that’s incredibly humbling.”

Director Rohan Sippy, who returns to helm the new season, is just as excited. “It’s always a pleasure to work with Pankaj Tripathi—he brings so much depth to Madhav Mishra. And this season, we’ve got a powerhouse cast that adds even more texture to the story. We’re pushing the boundaries of what a legal thriller can be.”

For those new to the series, ‘Criminal Justice’ started as a gripping adaptation of the British series by the same name. While the first season starred Vikrant Massey alongside Tripathi, it was Tripathi’s portrayal of Madhav Mishra that became the soul of the show—equal parts funny, wise, and quietly powerful.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with BBC Studios India, the series continues to evolve with each season, tackling fresh cases and exploring the gray areas of law and morality.

Are you ready to hear the gavel fall once again?