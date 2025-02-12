Crime Beat: Saqib Saleem, Saba Azad lead gripping thriller on ZEE5

Saqib Saleem, Saba Azad, Sai Tamhankar, and Rahul Bhat are set to star in the gripping new thriller series ‘Crime Beat’, which promises to take viewers on an intense journey through the world of investigative journalism.

The show follows the story of a young, rookie crime reporter struggling to establish his career and personal life. His big break comes when he stumbles upon a lead about a fugitive gangster’s return to India.

As he digs deeper into the investigation, he uncovers a web of deceit that threatens to destroy everything he holds dear. As the stakes grow higher, he finds himself trapped in a dangerous situation where every decision could cost him his life, his morals, and his relationships.

Saqib Saleem, who plays the lead role, shared his excitement about the project, saying, “Taking on this role was both thrilling and challenging. ‘Crime Beat’ pushes me to explore new dimensions as an actor. It’s a series full of suspense, high stakes, and moral dilemmas. The narrative is full of twists and turns that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how they connect with the story.”

Saba Azad, who plays a key character in the series, described her role as one driven by passion and independence. “My character has deep involvement in the world of investigative reporting, navigating through constant moral challenges,” she explained. “The show delves into the risks and personal costs journalists face when uncovering society’s darkest secrets. I’m excited for everyone to see what we’ve created.”

Directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul, ‘Crime Beat’ is going to stream on ZEE5 from February 21.