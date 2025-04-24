‘Heads of State’ trailer: Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, Idris Elba unite for action comedy

Action, comedy, and a dash of political chaos — Prime Video just dropped the trailer for ‘Heads of State’, and it’s exactly the kind of adrenaline-pumping ride you didn’t know you needed.

The star-studded film brings together John Cena as the President of the United States, Idris Elba as the British Prime Minister, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a fearless MI6 agent in a high-stakes global thriller that promises explosions, one-liners, and unexpected alliances.

Directed by ‘Nobody’ and ‘Hardcore Henry’ helmer Ilya Naishuller, ‘Heads of State’ is being billed as ‘Air Force One’ meets ‘Midnight Run’ — and the trailer delivers on both fronts.

We’re talking slick chases, international intrigue, and enough firepower to make your popcorn shake.

Catch the ‘Heads of State’ trailer here:

The story kicks off when President Will Derringer (Cena) and PM Sam Clarke (Elba) find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful enemy who manages to outsmart even their elite security teams.

With their backs against the wall and egos clashing at every turn, the two leaders force into the ultimate buddy mission: save the world or go down trying.

And just when things couldn’t get crazier, in walks Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Noel Bisset, a sharp, badass MI6 agent who knows her way around both diplomacy and demolition.

Priyanka is clearly in full action mode — kicking down doors, handling weapons like a pro, and stealing scenes as the no-nonsense operative who ends up being the duo’s best hope of survival.

Originally picked up by Amazon Studios in 2020, the film brought Cena and Elba back together after their stint in ‘The Suicide Squad’. Priyanka joined the cast in 2023, and filming kicked off soon after in London.

From iconic locations like Liverpool’s St. George’s Hall to fast-paced chases through the streets of Trieste and additional shots in Belgrade, this movie has been on a global tour even before its release.

Joining the lead trio is an impressive supporting cast including Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, and Sarah Niles.

‘Heads of State’ writing credit goes to Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Harrison Query, with a story by Query.

Mark your calendars: ‘Heads of State’ drops July 2, 2025, on Prime Video.