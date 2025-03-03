Paul Tazewell becomes first black man to win best costume design at Oscars 2025

At the 97th Academy Awards, Paul Tazewell made history by becoming the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Costume Design.

Tazewell’s remarkable work on the film ‘Wicked’, an adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, earned him the prestigious accolade.

Tazewell’s journey to the Oscars has shown his groundbreaking achievements. He previously made headlines as the first Black male costume designer to be nominated in the same category for ‘West Side Story’ (2021).

Already a celebrated name in the industry, he boasts an Emmy Award for ‘The Wiz Live!’ (2016). He also won a Tony Award for ‘Hamilton’ (2016).

The 2025 awards season has seen Paul Tazewell dominate, with wins at the BAFTA Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and the Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Variety named him one of the top 10 artisans to watch in costume design. And, he received the Variety Artisan Award at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

Designing for ‘Wicked’ was no small feat. Tazewell created over a thousand costumes for the film, with standout pieces. That includes Glinda’s shimmering bubble dress and Elphaba’s iconic black gown. His vision went beyond aesthetics. The black dress symbolized Elphaba’s grief over her mother’s death.

In crafting the costumes, Tazewell drew inspiration from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ (1939), balancing fantasy with rich historical influences. He faced the challenge of making intricate details visible in dark fabrics, ensuring Elphaba’s look remained visually striking on screen.

With a career spanning theatre, dance, film, opera, and television, Tazewell’s talent has reshaped costume design across multiple platforms. His Broadway debut came in 1996 with ‘Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in ‘Da Funk’. And, since then, he has earned multiple Tony nominations for works such as ‘The Color Purple’ (2006), ‘In the Heights’ (2008), and ‘MJ’ (2022).