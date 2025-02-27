Be Happy: Abhishek Bachchan’s dance drama premieres on THIS date

Abhishek Bachchan is ready to charm audiences once again with ‘Be Happy’, a heartfelt dance drama directed by Remo D’Souza.

The film is going to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 14, offering viewers an emotional rollercoaster that blends family, dreams, and determination.

In ‘Be Happy’, Abhishek Bachchan plays Shiv, a devoted single father to his spirited daughter Dhara, played by Inayat Verma. Dhara has one big dream—to perform on the country’s biggest dance reality show.

But just when she’s on the verge of achieving her goal, life throws an unexpected challenge her way. Faced with a tough choice, Shiv embarks on a journey that will test his limits, redefine his beliefs, and ultimately reveal what true happiness means.

Alongside Abhishek and Inayat, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi. The movie will be available in Hindi and dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, reaching audiences in India and over 240 countries worldwide.

For Remo D’Souza and producer Lizelle Remo D’Souza, ‘Be Happy’ is more than just a film—it’s a passion project. “This story is incredibly close to our hearts. It’s about the deep, universal bond between a father and daughter, and how music and dance can be a source of healing and joy,” Remo shared.

Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in ‘I Want to Talk’, continues to explore emotionally driven roles. That film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, followed the journey of Arjun Sen, a Bengali man living the American Dream, whose life takes a drastic turn when he learns he has just 100 days to live. It was a moving tale of reflection, reconciliation, and a father’s quest to reconnect with his estranged daughter.