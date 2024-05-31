Aryan Khan debuts as director with web series ‘Stardom’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set for his maiden project, ‘Stardom.’ It is said to be in the format of a web series, following the lives of Bollywood stars and underscoring their struggles to make it in the industry.

In an interview with Film Companion, the project’s cinematographer, Jay Oza, shared that Aryan’s series will include elements of comedy and entertainment. He said, “A film like Raman Raghav 2.0, we all knew what we were aiming for. The nature of the story is that. But for example, the show that I’m doing with Aryan, I can’t take the Raman Raghav approach because there is a certain level of comedy and entertainment. Aryan personally likes to see things bright, I have to adapt to him and give it to him, even if it’s against…”

Aryan Khan recently wrapped filming the series, and snippets from his celebration party have been making the rounds on social media. Videos from the event feature the cast and crew enjoying themselves after completing the filming of the project. Aryan was seen cutting a three-tier cake to mark the wrap of the filming process.

The new director in town was seen thanking and wishing luck to his fellow crew members. The party was also graced by ‘Animal’ star Bobby Deol, who will be seen in the series. The venue featured massive posters of Shah Rukh Khan’s home production house, Red Chillies Entertainment’s films like ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Main Hoon Na.’ The series is also being produced under this banner.

Earlier, Hindustan Times reported that actress Mona Singh will star in the series in a pivotal role. A source informed them, “It’s a very interesting project, and she is getting to do something really different. The series will present her in a very different avatar. She is really enjoying her time working on set with Aryan.”

Prior to Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies.’ Back then, on David Letterman’s show, Shah Rukh expressed that unlike Suhana, Aryan doesn’t want to venture into acting as he “doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor and he realizes that too but he’s a good writer.” Owing to his skills with the pen, Aryan has chosen the path of filmmaking, taking charge from behind the camera.