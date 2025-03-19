Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sky Force’ to release on OTT on THIS date

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sky Force’ is all set to hit the small screen. Amazon Prime Video will stream the patriotic airstrike film from March 21. Released on January 24, the title also starred Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan in key roles. Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur have helmed the drama. On the other hand, Maddock and Dinesh Vijan have backed the title. Upon theatrical release, the film received a lukewarm response. Mounted on a budget of 160 crores, the title grossed around 150 crores.

‘Sky Force’ is inspired by true events and captures the story of a historic airstrike. The film presents a glimpse into one of India’s first and deadliest airstrikes on Pakistan. ‘Sky Force’ is centred around India’s first airstrike, the Sargodha airbase attack on Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. The film follows Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja (Akshay Kumar) and Squadron Leader T Vijay. Their characters are based on real-life war heroes, VrC awardee Om Prakash Taneja and MVC awardee Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya.

Meanwhile, in a previous statement, Akshay Kumar got candid about the film and its OTT release. He said, “Sky Force is a movie that holds a special place in my heart. Beyond its inspiration from real-life events, this film delivers so much more than action– it’s about deep emotions, the unwavering passion to serve the nation, and the bonds that hold us together.”

Moreover, Akshay added, “Playing Air Force pilot Kumar Om Ahuja was an absolute honour. The entire journey—from working with an incredibly talented team who made the process seamless to seeing the audience’s overwhelming response—has been truly rewarding. I am thrilled that Sky Force is releasing now on Prime Video.”

