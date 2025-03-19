Kangana Ranaut slams film industry and preconceived notions after they praise ‘Emergency’

Kangana Ranaut’s maiden directorial, the politically charged ‘Emergency’ finally released on Netflix recently. Since its OTT release, several viewers have been taking to social media and lauding the actress for her commendable acting and filmmaking prowess. Amid the flurry of praises from viewers, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also lauded the film. He revealed that he had pre-judged the film and expressed delight in being proved wrong. Subsequently, Kangana Ranaut thanked him. Now, in a recent interaction, she once again commented on it and slammed the film industry and their preconceived notions.

In a recent conversation with India TV, Kangana Ranaut opened up on Sanjay Gupta’s remarks. She said, “He had accepted in the post that he had preconceived notions. Why are you trying to understand me when you are failing at it? And he is also accepting that he failed. To keep these negative preconceived notions about anyone, thinking only negative about me, and trying and wishing that she would fail…how do you know what would I have done? Do you have the intellect needed to understand me? When you take a bird’s view of a person, you need to have an expanded vision of that object or subject. How can you have an expanded vision of my intellect? What are your credentials? What kind of films do you make?”

Continuing, she added, “I want people of the film industry, considering the kind of films that they make, they shouldn’t have any preconceived notion about me. If they don’t talk like ‘we know what she can do and what are her limits’ then they don’t have to face so much insult.”

For the unversed, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta recently took to X to praise ‘Emergency.’ He wrote, “Today I watched EMERGENCY by @KanganaTeam. Very frankly, I wasn’t planning to, as I had prejudged it. I am so glad that I was wrong. What a fantastic film by Kangana—both performance and direction. Top Notch & World Class.”

Subsequently, Kangana replied to his tweet. “The film industry must come out of its hate and prejudices and acknowledge good work. Thanks for breaking that barrier, Sanjay ji—the barrier of preconceived notions. My message to all filmi intellectuals—never keep any notions about me. Mujhe samajhne ki koshish bhi mat karna, main pahunch se bahar hoon. (Don’t try to figure me out, I am out of your reach).”

‘Emergency’ chronicles the politically turbulent atmosphere of the 1970s Emergency period in India. It seeks to offer a view of a defining moment in the nation’s socio-political history. The title was initially going to release on September 6, 2024. However, it attracted trouble for a long time. The film didn’t receive the certification initially and attracted backlash from several Sikh organisations for its portrayal of the community.

The film finally hit theatres on January 17. Apart from headlining the film, Kangana Ranaut also served as the director and co-producer of ‘Emergency.’ Meanwhile, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik in key roles.