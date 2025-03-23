Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s ‘Sky Force’ dominates OTT, tops charts within 48 hours!

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s ‘Sky Force’ is soaring high once again! After a blockbuster theatrical run, the high-octane patriotic thriller has stormed onto Amazon Prime Video—and within just two days, it’s already the No. 1 trending film on the platform!

The buzz around ‘Sky Force’ refuses to die down, and its OTT release has only reignited the frenzy. Veer Pahariya, who made an impressive debut with the film, shared the exciting news on social media, giving a special shoutout to his co-star, Bollywood’s ultimate action hero, Akshay Kumar. Fans, too, are flooding the internet with praise, reliving the electrifying action sequences and intense performances.

When ‘Sky Force’ hit the big screen, it didn’t just impress audiences—it dominated the box office, becoming one of the biggest hits of 2025. The film blends gripping storytelling with heart-pounding combat sequences, keeping viewers glued to their seats.

Akshay Kumar, known for his dedication to action-packed roles, once again delivered a powerful performance, proving why he remains Bollywood’s go-to star for patriotic dramas.

But the real surprise package? Veer Pahariya! The debutant held his own against seasoned actors and earned praise for his sincerity and screen presence.

Adding to the film’s power-packed ensemble, Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan brought depth and intensity to their roles, delivering performances that left a lasting impact.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, and produced by Maddock Films, ‘Sky Force’ is more than just an action flick—it’s a celebration of bravery, camaraderie, and patriotism. The film strikes a fine balance between adrenaline-pumping action and heartfelt emotions, making it a compelling watch for all generations.

After conquering the box office, ‘Sky Force’ is now taking over the digital space. If you missed it in theaters, this is your chance to experience the cinematic spectacle from the comfort of your home.

Strap in and stream ‘Sky Force’ now on Amazon Prime Video—because this one’s an absolute must-watch!