‘Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti’ brings Akshaye Khanna in commanding action mode

Have you seen the latest trailer that’s got everyone talking? Zee Studios has just released the powerful first look of ‘Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti’, and it promises a heart-pounding ride through one of India’s most intense counter-terror missions.

The film is all ready to hit theatres on July 4, 2025.

The film dives into the real-life 2002 Akshardham Temple attack in Gujarat, a moment that left the nation shaken. But it doesn’t stop there. ‘Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti’ tells the lesser-known story of the covert operation that followed, a mission codenamed ‘Vajra Shakti’, carried out with precision and extraordinary courage.

Akshaye Khanna leads the charge, playing a no-nonsense officer who carries the weight of the nation on his shoulders. From the very first frame, Akshaye commands attention, perfectly balancing authority, emotional depth, and quiet intensity.

Director Ken Ghosh couldn’t have been clearer about why Akshaye was the perfect choice. “We needed someone who could hold the screen with just his eyes. Akshaye does that. He brings calm, command, and that rare ability to show vulnerability without overplaying it,” Ghosh shared.

But for Ghosh, this film was never just about action. “This was a national tragedy. We were deeply aware of the responsibility we had. It’s not just a story. It’s pain, it’s trauma, but it’s also about bravery,” he said.

The trailer offers a peek into the film’s gripping realism. There are no over-the-top stunts or loud drama. Instead, viewers draw into tense negotiations, tactical maneuvers, and the psychological toll such missions take on the people involved.

Produced by Abhimanyu Singh and presented by Zee Studios in collaboration with Contiloe Pictures, ‘Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti’ is likely to be an emotional and action-packed retelling of a story.