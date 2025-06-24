Randeep Hooda drops half-bald look: New role or hair experiment?

Randeep Hooda has always been the kind of actor who doesn’t just play a role. He kind of ‘becomes’ it. Whether it’s shedding kilos or going to extremes for the perfect look, he is popular for pushing the limits. And now, he’s got fans buzzing all over again. Recently, Randeep Hooda surprised his followers with an Instagram post with bald look that’s got people talking.

In the photo, Randeep Hooda looks almost unrecognisable, sporting a half-bald head, wearing glasses, completely clean-shaven, and casually dressed in a T-shirt. And naturally, the internet lit up with speculation.

Adding to the mystery, Randeep’s caption was playfully cryptic: “What’s the tea for this Tuesday? Coffee isn’t the only thing that’s brewing!”

He hasn’t confirmed whether this dramatic look is for a new role, but fans are convinced that something big is in the works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

For those who’ve followed Randeep’s career, this isn’t surprising. The actor has a reputation for completely transforming himself for his characters. Remember his jaw-dropping transformation for ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’? Randeep dropped a staggering 18 kilos in just 28 days to accurately portray him.

Talking about that intense process, Randeep once revealed that the original plan was to shoot the Punjab portions of the film first, which would involve heavy wrestling scenes. But in a last-minute twist, the shooting schedule changed.

“They suddenly wanted to film the jail scenes instead. I told them a man who has been in jail cannot look so fit and healthy. It wouldn’t feel real,” he said.

Determined to stay true to the character, Randeep quickly cut down his food and water intake, pushing his body to the edge. “I had to fast. I stayed underweight for almost one and a half years during the shoot,” he shared.