‘Adolescence 2’ on the horizon? Brad Pitt’s Plan B joins Netflix talks for a sequel

Hold on to your remote—because ‘Adolescence’, the gritty British miniseries that had viewers glued to their screens, might not be a one-season wonder after all. Yes, ‘Adolescence 2’ might be on the way!

Rumors are swirling that a follow-up is in the works, and this time, none other than Brad Pitt’s production house, Plan B Entertainment, is at the center of the action.

Word on the street (well, technically from Deadline) is that Plan B is in early discussions with Netflix and director Philip Barantini about expanding the intense, emotionally charged world introduced in the original four-part series. And yes, they’re calling it “Adolescence 2”… for now.

If you haven’t caught up yet—first, what are you waiting for? ‘Adolescence’ landed on Netflix back in March and hasn’t stopped gaining steam. In just the past week, it climbed from No. 9 to No. 4 on Netflix’s Most Popular English TV list. It’s not just trending—it’s thriving, racking up a whopping 17.8 million views between March 31 and April 6. That’s no small feat, especially for a show with no dragons, superheroes, or time travel.

The show’s secret weapon? Raw, real storytelling. Co-created by actor Stephen Graham and writer Jack Thorne, ‘Adolescence’ explores the gut-wrenching case of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (played by Owen Cooper), who’s accused of murdering a classmate.

The show doesn’t shy away from the heavy stuff—grief, justice, and the complexity of family dynamics are all on full display. And the kicker? Every episode is shot in a single take. No cuts. No edits. Just unfiltered emotion unfolding in real time.

Director Philip Barantini’s signature one-take style wasn’t just a cinematic flex—it was a conscious decision to make viewers confront uncomfortable truths. As Plan B’s Dede Gardner explained, “It’s not a gimmick. It’s about not letting you look away.”

Gardner and her fellow Plan B co-president, Jeremy Kleiner, seem deeply invested in preserving what made the first season so impactful. They’re reportedly in early conversations with both Graham and Thorne about continuing the story in a way that feels organic.

“We want to expand it without losing its soul,” said Kleiner, adding that both creators are hopefully coming back on board.

And really, how could they not? Graham didn’t just co-create the show—he also delivered a powerful performance as Eddie Miller, the heartbroken father of the accused. His layered, deeply human portrayal added even more emotional depth to a show already brimming with tension.

While nothing is officially confirmed, the buzz around a second season is more than just wishful thinking. With Plan B’s storytelling pedigree (they’ve got ’12 Years a Slave’ and ‘Moonlight’ under their belt), and Netflix’s appetite for prestige dramas that hit hard and linger long after the credits roll, a follow-up seems not just possible—but inevitable.

Until then, fans will have to be content replaying ‘Adolescence’ and dissecting each frame of those masterfully choreographed one-take episodes. And if the next installment dives even deeper into the unflinching social commentary that made the original a hit, we’re all in.

Stay tuned—because ‘Adolescence’ might just be growing up with ‘Adolescence 2’!