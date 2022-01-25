The original Khiladi, Akshay Kumar can pull off any character with great elan

Akshay Kumar, mostly known as ‘Khiladi Kumar’ of Bollywood, is one of the most versatile as well as bankable actors of the Bollywood industry. Khiladi Kumar has been creatively satisfied when it comes to his films and the roles he has played.

Khiladi Kumar has played a plethora of roles, all very different from each other. From humorous to critical portrayals, the versatile actor aces every role. He certainly rules the genre of comedy in movies like a true king. Now, the actor has aced the art of combining social messages with commercial films.

He is also well known as an action hero for his martial arts and daredevil stunts in Bollywood movies.

The actor made his debut in the 1987 film Aaj, which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Since then, he is slaying in the Bollywood industry. Akshay Kumar has received many awards too. He has done many movies which are a tribute to a nation. He has given hit movies so far and is the king of the box office. He has now spent almost three decades working in the Bollywood film industry.

Akshay got the title of ‘Khiladi Kumar’ from the movie Khiladi released in 1992.

The 50-year-old fearless actor was also honored with the Padma Shri in 2009. He has done many movies in Bollywood and has gained millions of fan followings and love. Akshay does movies that give a message to society. Toilet- Ek Prem Katha ( 2017) is a movie where a woman leaves her husband after a few days of marriage as she notices that there is no toilet in the house.

Here are some of the most unconventional films Akshay has been a part of.

Padman

Padman is special for several reasons, foremost, Akshay Kumar brings forth the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of the low-cost sanitary pad making the machine.

The movies featured Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles. Akshay as Lakshmikant creates a hygienic affordable solution to comfort his wife during menstruation. The drama motivates the nation to generate social awareness about women’s health.

Desi Boyz

Admit it or not, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham are #BromanceGoals in Desi Boyz. The movie stars them both as BFFs Jignesh and Nikhil, respectively, who are forced to work as strippers due to financial recession. Jignesh aka Jiggy’s hilarious quirks throughout the movie make you wish you had a best friend like him!

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Bollywood has churned out some epic romantic stories. But never before did we see a husband stand up against society to get his wife a toilet on the 70mm before. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a satirical comedy that highlights the issue of open defecation that persists in rural India. The movie throws all its weight behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan.

Rustom

Akshay Kumar plays the titular honorable navy officer, in Rustom, who leads a happy life with his wife, Cynthia. His world turns upside down when he finds out about his close friend, Vikram, and Cynthia’s affair. Rustom is later tried for Vikram’s murder in court. Will Rustom be able to prove his innocence? The film is loosely based on the real-life incident of Naval Officer K. M. Nanavati and businessman Prem Ahuja.

Dhadkan

Dhadkan is a 2000 Hindi romantic drama film starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty. Not only did the movie cement Akshay and Shilpa’s pairing as a box-office hit Jodi but also doled out #HusbandGoals, #SonGoals.

Kesari

The actor portrayed the role of Hawaldar Ishar Singh who fought Pashtuns to rescue a woman from being killed while patrolling the British Indian territory. Akshay was seen as a righteous-minded, strong soldier of the British Indian army who leaves no chance to paint his act with Sikh pride.

Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom is a spy thriller movie that is set in the 80s. The movie features Akshay Kumar in the lead role and is based on the airplane hijacks that took India by storm in the 80s. In the movie, Akshay played the role of a RAW agent who is tasked with bringing an end to airplane hijacks happening in the country. He sets out on a secret mission with his team and does everything to save his country.

Mission Mangal

The actor was seen playing the role of Rakesh Dhawan, a bachelor of science who believed there is no science without experiment. The actor played a senior scientist in Mission Mangal which is inspired by the group of ISRO scientists who worked together on the Mars Orbiter Mission. The actor was seen as a mentor to the young team who put everyone together and drove them to achieve the goal.

Sooryavanshi

The fourth installment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe Sooryavanshi stars actor Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, an Anti-Terrorism Squad chief who fights crime. The actor drew inspiration for this role from IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patil who contributed during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Aitraaz

Of course, Aitraaz is one of the career hits that shaped up Priyanka Chopra’s journey in Bollywood. But Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Raj throws light on an important fact that not just women but men can be victims of sexual harassment too. Aitraaz is now streaming in Tamil and Indonesian.