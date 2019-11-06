The official teaser of Akshay Kumar starrer “Filhall” is out.

Makers shared the 52-year-old’s debut music video on video-streaming platform YouTube with a heartfelt synopsis that read, “Have you ever selflessly loved someone so much that just their smile can brighten up your day? FILHALL, a feel good song about love and it’s beauty of never giving up. ”

The teaser introduces the lead pair, Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon who also happens to be Kriti Sanon’s sister.

A romantic tale of love and loss, the teaser of “Filhall” gives an idea of what the song is going to be about.

Akshay shared the teaser on his official Twitter handle with the date of the song launch, i.e. 9 November 2019.

“I often hear people say, nowadays songs lack melody. I hope #FILHALL changes that. Sharing the teaser of my FIRST MUSIC VIDEO http://bit.ly/FilhallTeaserFull song releasing on 9th Nov,” he wrote.

Earlier, he had shared the official poster of the song on social media that created much buzz among his fans.

While the song has been sung by “Teri Mitti” fame singer B Praak, lyrics of the melodious number have been penned by Jaani.

The music video has been directed by “Qismat”, “Coka”, and “Pachtaoge” fame director Arvindr Khaira.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has been enjoying the success of Housefull 4 and is all set for the release of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newzz in December.