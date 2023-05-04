Odia film on cyclone to premiere at UK film festival

An Odia feature film co-produced by a faculty member of an educational institute here would have its world premiere at the UK Asian Film festival later this month.

The feature film titled ‘Whispers of a storm’ is based on the trail of devastation cyclone ‘Fani’ had left on the Odisha coast in 2019.

It is co-produced by Prof U T Rao who teaches entrepreneurship at the MICA here but has first-hand experience of cyclones as he grew up in Odisha.

The film captures the fights and resilience of the people devastated by the cyclone ‘Fani’, Prof Rao told The Statesman on Thursday.

Taking the cyclone devastated areas as its backdrop, the film captures the courage and aspirations of the actually affected people but the main characters have been played by popular actors of the Odia film industry.

“We stumbled upon this subject during our trip to the cyclone affected areas for our CSR activities,” said Prof Rao. “I could immediately connect with the subject as I had first-hand experience of cyclones,” he added.

The film has been shot on real locations near the coast with real people who survived the cyclone and were trying to rebuild their life and livelihoods.

While the people affected by the cyclone have talked about their expectations of relief from the government, the film has not attempted to offer advice like “dos and don’ts” when it is approaching.

“I hope the film would remind us not only about the strength of mighty nature but also of the resilience of human beings,” commented Prof Rao.