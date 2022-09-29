Nushrratt gets warm welcome from her furballs on her homecoming

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was shooting in Uzbekistan for a month and has finally returned. While the actress was away shooting for her film in and around the remote locations of Uzbekistan, it is obvious to her to miss her pet and family.

Now that the actress is back in town, she took to social media and shared a picture of herself with her pet cats on the social media stories.

She wrote “Coming home this one after a month”

Recently, the trailer of her upcoming film Ram Setu next to Akshay Kumar was released and the love it has garnered is beyond imagination. Fans and netizens are excited to watch how the story of Ram Setu unravels. T

The details of the actress’ upcoming project are highly awaited, for which she had been shooting in Uzbekistan and has come back now. With films like Chhorrii, Chhalaang, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl to her credit, Nushrratt has never failed to entertain audiences with her acting stints.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has an interesting lineup of films like ‘Chhorii 2’, the sequel of her critically acclaimed film, ‘Chhorii’, ‘Ram Setu’ alongside Akshay Kumar, and ‘Selfiee’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.