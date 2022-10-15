Nushrratt Bharuccha wins big for Janhit Mein Jaari

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently the talk of the town owing to back to back announcements and earning rave reviews for her film, Janhit Mein Jaari this year.

The actress was recently awarded the award of ‘Remarkable performance of the Year’ for Janhit Mein Jaari, for which she took her director, Raaj Shaandilya, co-star Anud Singh Dhaka and producer of the film.

While taking the award from stage, Nushrratt said, “A film is made by a team and I feel as an actor, every award and accolade is because of the entire team’s effort and not just the lead actors.

So I wanted to have my entire team with me alongside, taking the award. Janhit was released 5 months ago, and we still get messages from people about the film. There hasn’t been a single person who has watched the film and not liked it. So it’s a very special evening.”

The actress looks all things gorgeous while she donned upin a pink saree and paired it with gold accessories and jewellery. Her hair was kept open while the makeup was kept minimal.

On a roll, Nushrratt Bharuccha is on a signing spree. The actress recently announced her upcoming film ‘Akelli’, which will see her in a completely different avtar. She also has ‘Chhorii 2’, ‘Selfiee’ and ‘Ram Setu’ in the pipeline.