NTR Jr reaches Mumbai to shoot for Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘War 2’

‘Man of Masses’ NTR Jr arrived in Mumbai on Thursday for the shoot of the upcoming spy universe film ‘War 2’.

Images on social media show NTR wearing a pastel-blue shirt and blue denims. He topped the look with a black baseball cap, sunglasses, and black sports shoes.

The actor who was last seen in ‘RRR’ looked intense in the pictures.

‘War 2’, which is the sixth film of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy universe, is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film pits superstar Hrithik Roshan against NTR Jr in a bloody showdown of epic proportions. It also stars Kiara Advani, while the music is given by Pritam.

The film is slated to release on August 14, 2025.

NTR Jr also has ‘Devara: Part 1’ in the pipeline featuring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.