‘Nothing left to pull or cut’: Sharon Osbourne vows to stop cosmetic surgery

Reality television star Sharon Osbourne has vowed to never undergo any more cosmetic surgery procedures, saying she has nothing ‘left to stretch, pull or cut’.

The 71-year-old, who has been open about her procedures, admitted a recent face-lift left her feeling ‘frightened’ as the surgeon ‘messed up’.

The TV personality underwent the face-lift three-and-a-half years ago but was left ‘looking like a cyclops’ as she shared her regrets about having more work done, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Sharon, who is married to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, revealed: “I had a face-lift three-and-a-half years ago and it was the worst because the guy messed up. I was left with one eye higher than the other. It took a year to put it all right. I frightened myself with what happened.”

‘Mirror.co.uk’ quoted her as saying, “I won’t do anymore – there’s nothing left to stretch, pull, cut. It’s taken years for me to say it but this is me. It’s time to leave well alone.”

During her chat with ‘Best’ magazine, she also admitted she went too far after using Ozempic – a drug used in people with type-2 diabetes – to lose weight. The star lost a whopping 19 kg and has been trying to put the weight back on.

“I need to put on 4.5 kg but I don’t seem to be able to,” she said.

Sharon noticed ‘everyone was on (Ozempic) and wanted to try it for herself.

“Be careful what you wish for,” she said in a different interview.

The 71-year-old rock matriarch underwent face-lift operations in 1987 and 2002, a lower face-lift in 2019, with another full lift in 2021.

Reflecting on this most recent operation, she recently revealed she was horrified by the results, which she says left her looking like a mutant.