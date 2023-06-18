Noted Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi passes away

Veteran Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi, who gained popularity for his exceptional depiction of humorous characters, passed away on Sunday. He was 86. Ravi breathed his last at his daughter’s residence at Marayoor in Idukki district.

Born in 1936, Poojappura Ravi made his debut as an actor with the play ‘Oraal Koodi Kallanayi.’ Known for his comedic and character roles in Malayalam cinema during the ’80s and ’90s, Ravi had an impressive career spanning over 4000 plays and 800 films. He also appeared in numerous TV serials during his acting career.

His real name was Raveendran Nair.He adopted his stage name Poojapura Ravi under the influence of Kalanilyam Krishnan Nair, a renowned theatre figure.

Ravi’s performances in movies such as Rowdy Ramu, Ormakal Marikkumo, Kallan Kappail Thanne,, Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Mutharamkunnu PO, and Kadathanadan Ambadi garnered significant attention. His final appearance was in the 2016 movie Guppy.