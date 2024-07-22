Ullozhukku: Mumbai screening draws bollywood celebs and industry praise

RSVP, a prominent production house, recently hosted an exclusive screening in Mumbai for the critically acclaimed Malayalam film ‘Ullozhukku’. Known for its gripping storyline and outstanding performances, the movie has captured significant attention in the industry.

The event drew a star-studded crowd of Bollywood celebrities and industry insiders who gathered to experience the richness of Malayalam cinema firsthand. Among the notable guests were directors Kabir Khan, Shakun Batra, and Abhishek Kapoor along with his wife Pragya. Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu, who plays a pivotal role in the film, also graced the occasion, adding to the glamour of the evening.

Directed by Christo Tomy, ‘Ullozhukku’ is a mystery thriller that has been hailed as a major success in Malayalam cinema. Released on June 21, 2024, the film has not only resonated with audiences but has also garnered critical acclaim for its compelling narrative and standout performances by Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Advertisement

The storyline of ‘Ullozhukku’ unfolds in a flood-ravaged region of Kerala, where a family’s attempt to bury a loved one is disrupted by the natural calamity. This delay triggers a series of revelations, unearthing long-buried secrets and posing a threat to the unity of the family.

Produced by RSVP under the leadership of Ronnie Screwwala, the film’s success in its home turf of Malayalam cinema underscores its impact on storytelling and filmmaking. The special screening in Mumbai provided an ideal platform for industry veterans and Bollywood celebrities to appreciate the depth and artistry of Malayalam cinema.

With its compelling narrative and stellar performances, ‘Ullozhukku’ stands out as a testament to the vibrant diversity and narrative prowess of Indian regional cinema, captivating audiences and critics alike.