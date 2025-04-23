Not Sharvari, but Kriti Sanon to lead ‘Don 3’ opposite Ranveer Singh: Report

Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ is one of the most anticipated projects. For the title, powerhouse Ranveer Singh will star as the titular character, stepping into Shah Rukh Khan’s shoes. Earlier, stakeholders confirmed that Kiara Advani will star as the female lead. However, following her pregnancy, the actress decided to walk out of the film and focus on herself. Since then, fans have been curious about the female lead of the anticipated release. Following this, reports emerged that Sharvari would star as the female lead. However, now, the latest report states that Kriti Sanon will replace Kiara in the film.

As per Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon has accepted the offer to play the female lead in ‘Don 3’ with Ranveer Singh. Moreover, sources expect Bollywood’s Param Sundari to sign the dotted lines soon. A source told the portal, “Farhan Akhtar and the creative team of Excel Entertainment were looking to cast an experienced actress with a screen presence on board Don 3, and Kriti Sanon fits the bill like hand in glove. She has the aura to play Roma on screen, and is excited to sign the dotted lines soon.”

Moreover, revealing the details of the film, the source stated that Farhan Akhtar has finalised most of the locations for the film. “Don 3 will be shot largely in Europe, and the locations are already closed; the script is also locked. All that remains now is slight polishing alongside the action design. The pre-production work will go on for the next few months, and the team is aiming to take the film on floors by October/November 2025.” Meanwhile, the makers are yet to confirm the female lead for the film.

Meanwhile, previously, a source told Bollywood Hungama that along with another actress, the makers were also considering Sharvari. The source stated that the makers onboarded the ‘Munjya’ actress for the role.”But she has managed to bag the role. The team at Excel Entertainment are excited to have her on board. Sharvari, too, is quite kicked to be a part of such a huge franchise. Also because it’s different from Alpha though both are slick action films.”

Meanwhile, back in 2023, Farhan Akhtar announced Ranveer Singh as the new Don. These came after the makers faced backlash for their casting choices, given that Shah Rukh Khan’s stint as the titular character dominated viewers’ hearts. Ranveer Singh also took to Instagram, promising fans to keep the legacy of the ‘Don’ franchise alive. He said, “I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years.” Further details about the awaited film are yet to be out.