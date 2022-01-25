Normally people grow old with age, but these stars are aging fine like wine

Looking good and fit is an implied thing in the job description when it comes to working in film.

Although aging is inevitable and you cannot escape it, some celebs take their fitness a bit too seriously and manage to look so much younger than they are.

Some Bollywood stars seem to look younger and younger as time passes by. There is not any secret to their age reversal as it all comes down to their healthy lifestyle and focusing on taking good care of their body.

Here are some lucky Bollywood actors who defy science by growing younger day by day.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal recently took the internet by storm when he posted a picture of himself sporting the blond look.

The 47 YO actor sparked a meme fest about how he looks in his late 40s while men in their 20s are already showing dad bods.

Anil Kapoor

How could the OG star, the fittest and youngest-looking celeb not be on this list? For those who don’t know, he is 64-years-old and probably looks younger than most young actors in Bollywood today. We are convinced he has an age-defying elixir.

Saif Ali Khan

The 50 YO actor doesn’t look a day older than 30. Okay, 35 maybe but not more than that. He follows a no-sugar, no-carb diet and works out every day to look this fine.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has a very disciplined routine which keeps him looking young even at the age of 53. The actor is trained in martial arts and takes his workouts and training very seriously. And, it shows.

Aamir Khan

If Anil Kapoor has stopped aging, Aamir Khan is engaging in reverse. His character in PK looked younger than his character in his first film Qaymat Se Qayamat Tak. How is he getting younger by the year is just beyond us.

Rekha

Rekha is now 61 years old but can give younger starlets a good run for their money. As a staple at social events and award shows, Rekha is still a stunner today, no less than the time she was a vision to behold back in the days of the 1970s and 1980s of Bollywood.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is not as old compared to other Bollywood stars in this list but she also looks like she is somewhere around 30 while her real age is 46.

Curious to know her secret? Malaika Arora swears by a strict routine of weight training and pilates while also consuming anything she likes. Undoubtedly, she is among the fittest Bollywood stars.

Suniel Shetty

While he is 58, Suniel Shetty does not look different from when he portrayed Hera Pheri’s Shyam two decades ago.

Sushmita Sen

It feels like it was only yesterday when Sushmita Sen won the crown of Miss India. The beauty who turns actress is the mom of two daughters yet she never misses out on her fitness. That probably explained why she can look so youthful all the time.

Farhan Akhtar

The multi-gifted star Farhan Akhtar who has been attaching new roads at whatever point he has a go at has additionally added the key to quit aging. He, who is 46 years old, can beat any younger actor in terms of charisma. He is beyond question one of the fittest actors.