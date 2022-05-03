When Nora Fatehi rehashed her trademark hashtag to uplift a young dancer

It’s a known fact that Nora Fatehi is not only a remarkable performer but also an incredibly loved influential icon who has time and again made an impact with her efforts to uplift dancers across the globe.

Offering yet another testament of the same, Nora recently turned into a source of empowerment for a young contestant on her dance reality show who battled bullying.

One of the most celebrated stars of Bollywood, Nora Fatehi has emerged as an international celebrity with imprints all over the world creating an unfathomable fanbase spread across quarters. Launching the hashtag #DanceWithNora on Instagram, Nora has created a platform for dancers all over the globe to showcase their talent.

While a young boy from Dance Deewane Junior opened up about his traumatic experience of bullying, Nora went out of her way to extend her support to him by rehashing her hashtag #DanceWithNora to create a new one for him – #DanceWithDhruv. The actress also danced with him to commemorate her encouragement.

In a social media post, Nora Fatehi said, “For all the boys who bullied you baby…ur officially too cool for them! This is for you Dhruv #Dancewithdhruv #Dancewithnora”.

Providing encouragement and support to the young artists, Nora is often seen sharing dance videos of her young fans on her social media, which strongly indicates her wide fanbase amongst the children.

Banking upon the same, the makers of Dance Deewane Junior roped in Nora Fatehi to judge the show along with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji, and has been ruling the hearts of her audience.