Nora Fatehi performs at EXPO 2020 in Dubai for a diverse crowd of 30000

Nora Fatehi performed for a diverse crowd of over 30000 people from different parts of the world at the EXPO 2020 in Dubai on Wednesday night.

One of the most popular and successful performers not just in India but also a celebrated personality across the globe, Nora Fatehi has paved her path to stardom with innumerable chartbusters and remarkable performances.

On 16th February, Nora Fatehi performed at the Global arena at EXPO 2020, running the show for over an hour, treating fans with her impeccable dance moves to her biggest chartbusters, and engaging her fans with entertaining interactions.

Nora Fatehi was also joined by Tanzanian musician Rayvanny for a special segment where the duo performed to their global single ‘Pepeta’. Nora was also joined by two chosen fans to perform at the global stage who danced to her latest track ‘Dance Meri Rani’.

With remarkable successes to her credit, Nora Fatehi has turned into a global sensation in varied countries like UK, USA, Canada, Asia, Africa Europe, Middle East amongst many others in addition to India. Nora Fatehi especially created a huge fanbase in UAE after the phenomenal success of the Arabic version of Dilbar and her other hits!

Scaling an inspiring journey, Nora Fatehi has carved her place as one of the most loved, popular, and successful performers with a global imprint as an international icon. Venturing into astonishing avenues through her work, Nora Fatehi has been the only Bollywood artist to share the stage of an international convention with the likes of Nick Jonas and Kehlani. Earlier, Nora created history with her iconic performance at the L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris joining the league of international pop stars.

Marking the convergence of varied and diverse cultures, EXPO 2020 provided an opportunity for Nora Fatehi’s fans across demographics to witness their favourite star live.