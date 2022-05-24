Nivin Pauly-starrer ‘Padavettu’ theatrical release on Sept 2

Malayalam film ‘Padavettu’, which stars Nivin Pauly, Shine Tom Chacko, Aditi Balan, Shammi Thilakan, Manoj Omen and Remya Suresh will arrive in theatres on September 2.

The film has been written and directed by Liju Krishna, who makes his directorial debut with this political thriller.

Sharing his excitement on the film’s release date announcement, actor Nivin Pauly said in a statement, “This film is very close to my heart and the entire cast and crew is excited beyond words that the film will reach the theatres in September. This is a story about hope, resurgence and courage and I am sure the film will be received with a lot of love by the audience.”

“This is a political drama, but it is also about the thread of humanity that connects us all. It also brings to the fore, the triumph of the human spirit in the face of great oppression. The film may be set in north Kerala, but its theme has a universality that makes it relatable at multiple levels”, he added.

The film is a co-production between Yoodlee Films (film production wing of Saregama) and Sunny Wayne. Commenting on the occasion, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, Films & Events at Saregama India, said, “We are proud of making a film like ‘Padavettu’ that shows us the protagonist’s journey from zero to hero in a believable way. Nivin is exceptional in the film and his performance is all-encompassing. This film will prove to be another milestone in our journey across the regional content space and I know the audiences will really connect with it.”

Explaining the essence of his film, director Liju Krishna said, “‘Padavettu’ endeavours to portray the relentless pursuit of the layman, the oppressed section of society who is in a constant struggle to reclaim their unique identity and rightful place in a world meant for all.”

He further mentioned, “As long as humans exist, this fight for survival will continue. Because when there is conflict there will be struggle and at the end of that road will be survival! ‘Padavettu’ visualises the aspirations, pain and joy of life in an idyllic village in north Kerala.”

Liju was earlier arrested from the sets of his debut film for allegedly sexually abusing a woman, in March this year. The woman had taken to Facebook to share her plight and bring the matter to light.

The film’s co-producer Sunny Wayne spoke about the new horizons that Malayalam cinema is touching, “Malayalam cinema has seen an unprecedented surge in the past few years and Yoodlee’s support to a film like ‘Padavettu’ will further expand its reach across the country.”

“Nivin Pauly’s performance in the film must be seen to be believed and Shine Tom Chacko, Aditi and the rest of the cast is brilliant as well. We are very happy that the film will now reach the audience on September 2 around Onam. We are looking forward to a great festive opening,” he concluded.