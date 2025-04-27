Malayalam Directors Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamza arrested for possessing hybrid cannabis in Kochi

Two prominent Malayalam film directors, Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, along with a third individual, Shalif Mohammed, were arrested by the Excise Department in Kochi in the early hours of Sunday for the alleged possession of hybrid cannabis.

The arrests were made after authorities seized 1.5 grams of hybrid cannabis during a raid at cinematographer Sameer Thahir’s flat. Acting on a tip-off, Excise Department officials conducted the raid and apprehended the directors and another individual at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza have both been associated with several blockbuster films in the Malayalam industry and are considered among the new wave of successful young filmmakers.

Khalid Rahman, known for directing films like Alappuzha Gymkhana and Thallumaala, and acting in Manjumal Boys, along with Ashraf Hamza, the director of Thamaasha, Bheemante Vazhi, and Sulaikha Manzil, were reportedly preparing to use the substance when the raid took place.

After medical examinations, the directors were formally arrested but were later released on station bail.