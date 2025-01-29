Nitin & Siddhant bring dance workshop: Unleash your moves in Delhi this Feb 2

On February 2, 2025, dance enthusiasts in Delhi will have the opportunity to attend a one-of-a-kind workshop led by two seasoned choreographers, Nitin and Siddhant. This workshop promises to be exciting, beginner-friendly, and an experience that brings people together through the universal language of dance.

The workshop will be preceded by an ice-breaker activity that sets the tone of the whole event-the interactive, fun way of having fun. “We want everyone to feel relaxed and ready for some fun,” says Nitin. “The icebreaker is just for the beginning of the class, which helps people come out of shell and relax during the process.”

Participants can definitely expect to hold their energy during the course through humor, plenty of group interactive activities such as the “dance together” and the “follow-the-leader type”, and plentiful opportunities for self- expression.

What sets this workshop by Nitin and Siddhant apart is the very welcoming and laid-back setting it provides. “We keep the class environment easy-going and fun so that anyone, whether it’s their first time or they come from any background, feels comfortable joining in,” says Siddhant.

The class is designed to be accessible to people from all walks of life, ensuring that no one feels left out.

This workshop is for any participant who comes here with an open mind and willingness to challenge oneself. “It’s all about having fun and learning something new,” they add. “Whether you are a beginner or have some experience, we will help you take your skills to the next level.”

Preclass all you need to bring is good comfortable clothing and a towel along with a spare set of clothes, just in case! Since there will be pretty intense cardio at play, please come prepared with water. “We will keep the energy going all through the workshop, so yes, you need to be ready to hydrate,” says Nitin. Structured to flow, the workout will combine different styles with that of Dancehall, making the session balanced yet enriching.

Nitin, who has over 10 years of experience, brings knowledge on a scale. “I have trained under some of the best national and international artists, and now I feel a need to share that knowledge with the next generation of dancers,” says Nitin.

Having worked with artists like Kasia of London and Jamaica artist Rolex Hectic Diamond, Nitin specializes in Dancehall as he has trained himself under national and international artists.

Siddhant, with more than 7 years of teaching experience, is popular for his versatility in styles such as Hip-Hop, House, Bhangra, and Bollywood. He has collaborated with Karan Aujla, Sanya Malhotra, Mihir Gulati in the past.

“I believe in blending styles and creating something fresh every time,” says Siddhant. His expertise in choreography and creative movement ensures that every session remains innovative and thoughtful.